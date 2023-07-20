Children's cup sold on Amazon recalled for containing lead

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups have been recalled due to a lead content violation.
The report states the cups contain levels of lead that exceed the amount permitted federal lead content ban.
The recall includes both 8 and 12 oz CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups that were sold in pairs.
The company is encouraging consumers who purchased these products between 2020 and February 19th, 2023 to immediately stop using the cups.
The recalled products were sold in blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is written at the bottom.
"Consumers can submit photographs of the cups showing their destruction to receive a refund. Please click on the “Submission Form” link below and follow the instructions. Consumers are asked to fill out their name and address and upload a photograph showing the destroyed cups. Within 2-3 weeks, you will receive your refund."
The affected products cannot be returned to Amazon or to retail locations.
You can access the Refund Submission Form here.