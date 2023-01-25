Local 3 has recently reported on two cases this week that involved an adult being accused of child sex crimes.
Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County expects to meet or increase the number of children they served last year.
The center's calendar year runs from June to July.
From 2021 to 2022, CAC served nearly 900 children, and 65% of them experienced sexual abuse.
In the current cycle from 2022 to 2023, 300 children have already been served, and 90% have experienced sexual abuse.
Executive Director Kristen McCallie believes there are several reasons why more children are disclosing these cases.
“We do prevention education in our community and over this last fiscal year we saw over 5,000 children and provided them with prevention education. Which includes what safe adults to talk to and other strategies so they have prevention tools in their tool kit,” McCallie said.
McCallie said the center has educated tons of adults about being mandated reporters.
“It is better to report it and have it be screened out, than not report it at all or make the presumption that somebody else who has contact with that kid is making the report. We encourage everyone to call the child abuse hot line or make a report on the Department of Children Services website, if you have suspicion or knowledge that a child is being harmed,” McCallie said.
Chattanooga Police Executive Chief Harry Summers suggests that parents take the time to talk to their kids one on one about concerning situations that they may encounter.
“Having those age-appropriate conversations with your children so that they are aware of what's right, what's wrong, what's appropriate, what's not appropriate. Having that good conversation back and forth I think is really important. Knowing where you are, and where they are, and what your children are doing in the different age groups really matters,” Summers said.
McCallie there are a few signs parents should watch out for.
“If they see big shifts in kids' behaviors, that is another warning sign potentially, or regressive behavior -- they are doing things that are not age appropriate,” McCallie said.
If you know a child that is experiencing any kind of abuse, please call 1-877-54-ABUSE.