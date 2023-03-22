Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Safe Kids Southeast TN Coalition host Safe Kids at the Zoo event

On Saturday, April 1, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Safe Kids Southeast TN Coalition will be hosting Safe Kids at the Zoo at the Chattanooga Zoo, a child-friendly way to provide safety education to the local community.
With the purchase of zoo admission, families will benefit from interactive activities, lessons and presentations from representatives from various organizations such as the Chattanooga Police Department, Red Bank Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, Erlanger Trauma Services and many more.
Lindsay Bass, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, said, “Last year’s event was a great success and we are excited to make this year’s event even better.”
This event is organized by Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s Safe and Sound and Safe Kids Southeast Tennessee in hopes of helping parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.
The event is free with zoo admission purchase. Attendees can receive a $2 discount if they purchase tickets from the Chattanooga Zoo website, chattzoo.org.