Children’s Hospital at Erlanger has partnered with the Chattanooga Zoo to bring safety education to our local community in a fun and child friendly way.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chattanooga Zoo and is free with zoo admission.
Families will learn how to stay safe on the road, at home and at play with a full day activities.
Representatives from Chattanooga Police Department, Red Bank Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, Erlanger LIFE FORCE, Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee, Safe Journey, Hamilton County Health Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Mental Health Cooperative, Erlanger Community Health Centers and many more will be at the event with interactive lessons for parents and children alike.
This event is organized by Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s Safe and Sound and Safe Kids Southeast Tennessee. Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Safe Kids Southeast TN Coalition members are dedicated to helping parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.
The event is free with zoo admission purchase. Attendees can receive a two-dollar discount if they purchase tickets from the Chattanooga Zoo website.