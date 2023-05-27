Monica Kelsey is the founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Kelsey was abandoned as a newborn but was later adopted. She says that back then, baby boxes weren’t a choice.
"What a woman or man place is a baby in our box,” said Kelsey. “That's true with my job begins."
Earlier this year in Jackson, Tennessee, police found an abandoned newborn baby in a dumpster. Investigators are still searching for the parents.
"We're not telling every parent to use the baby box,” said Kelsey. “We're just saying if you can't face-to-face with someone for whatever your reason may be, this is an option also."
Kelsey says the Safe Haven Baby Box allows parents to relinquish rights without endangering a child’s life.
She says that when babies are placed inside the box, law enforcement is immediately notified.
In Knoxville, the child was only 30 minutes old and had only been in the baby box for two minutes.
"We could be talking about something completely different, but this parent decided that they were going to save the life of their child, basically saying that I want what's best for my child, and it's not me, and drove to that fire station,” said Kelsey.
Sarah Turner and Taylore Sanzo work as advocates for a secret safe place for newborns of Tennessee.
The law states -- parents have 14 days to surrender a child, but that time varies in different states.
"Since the inception of the law back in 2001, we've had 123 surrenders which equate to about one Surrender every other month for the last 20 years,” said Sanzo.
Turner says those 12 to 25 are surrendering newborns the most.
After a child is surrendered, the law allows Tennessee parents thirty days to reconsider. In turn, a baby finds a forever home.
"A lot of women are just trying to hide their pregnancy,” said Turner. “They're scared. They feel like they don't have any other option."
Turner says safe haven baby boxes aren't the only places parents can surrender a child.
Any unwanted child can be taken to a hospital, fire department, or police station.
Turner says these stickers identify as a safe haven.
"If you are a parent in crisis and you need to know your options, or you want to surrender under the safe haven law, but you want to make sure you're doing it legally, call us ."
Tennessee has only one safe haven baby box in Knoxville, but more than one thousand safe haven facilities exist across Tennessee.
If you or someone you know is in crisis – contact the National Safe Haven Crisis Line at 1-866-99BABY1
Again, you can remain anonymous.