Hamilton County authorities recovered the body of a child near Sale Creek Friday night.
The child was found at the base of a waterfall during a search for two minors.
The two had been reported missing at 7:00pm on Beck Road in Sale Creek.
First responders found the other child safe.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said it is believed the two had wandered off near one of the trails near the bluff and waterfall.
Hamilton County Investigative Services are investigating the circumstances of the child's death.