Child death investigation prompts safety for Tennessee Valley hikers

It’s been two days since a Sale Creek family lost their child, after emergency authorities found a minor’s body at the bottom of a waterfall.
The investigation started Friday night when local authorities learned the children were missing.
Investigators say the two children wandered off the trail near a bluff and a waterfall.
Places like Sale Creek attract many hikers daily, and while it’s accessible to most, the terrain there can be dangerous.
Cara Moore with Hamilton County’s Rescue Services says the area around Beck Road in Sale Creek can be treacherous even to the most experienced hiker.
When describing the area Moore says it’s surrounded by miles and miles of bluff.
When planning your next excursion, staying on the trail is very important.
“If you are off trail at all or exploring that area, you should be really aware of your surroundings, and be really aware of the dangers in that area,” she said.
As a hiker you should always familiarize yourself with the trail, know how far you’re willing to go, and gauge the amount of time it will take to return.
Keeping track of how much daylight you have can help you avoid a life-threatening situation.
“It’s important to have a light source other than your phone, and make sure that you are aware of any bluff lines or any treacherous trails in the area,” Moore explains.
Always have a plan on what to do if you get lost. Letting someone know your plans for the day will help them find you in case of an emergency.
“Make sure that you have a person that is not in your party that knows your plan, that knows your time your due back,” said Moore.
She says if you get lost, stay where you are so you don’t run further away from help.
“You should be prepared with that light source,” Moore stated. “You should be prepared with water; a snack could be nice.”
Overall, having a game plan can prevent you from running into trouble while out.