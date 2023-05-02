Chief Homicide Prosecutor Michael Dowd has been asked to resign from the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office following a Friday hearing in which he expressed exasperation and criticized the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for how long ballistics reports take.
Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said in a statement that Dowd was asked to resign Sunday.
"Multiple factors were considered when making this decision, and the resignation cannot be attributed to one single incident," her statement said. "This will in no way affect the prosecution of pending homicides in Hamilton County or our focus on violent crime. The role of chief homicide prosecutor is extremely important in the District Attorney's Office, and an announcement as to who will next fill this role will be made in the near future."
