A video has been called into question by residents of Grundy County where the chief deputy of the sheriff’s department is heard using a racial slur.
The chief deputy is still on the job.
Newly elected Sherif Heath Gunter said he is speaking out because of all the backlash and to be transparent.
In a video you can hear Grundy County Chief Deputy Brandon King using an offensive word-a racial slur-and laughing.
The video has been shared by dozens of people on Facebook, with some calling him racist.
“If they are thinking I am racist, I am not,” said Chief Deputy King. "I shouldn’t have laughed about the incident I shouldn’t have.”
Chief King says the video was secretly recorded by Kenneth Seagraves in either 2017 or 2018 at Powells Crossroads Police Department in Marion County.
King claims what is heard in the video isn’t the full story.
“I was just repeating what was said on a call,” said King.
He explained while he was responding to a call involving African Americans, some white people drove by and yelled out the same racial slur heard in the video.
King is still employed by the sheriff’s department even after the video was revealed to Sheriff Gunter.
“Do I think this is the chief's character? No, I do not,” said Sheriff Gunter who believes King’s character and career achievements speak for themselves.
Sheriff Gunter said when he first heard about the video he talked to Chief Investigator Clarence Delk.
Delk said he already knew about the video and didn’t report it.
Why didn’t he?
“It didn’t bother me,” Delk said. “For his character and his judgement I am behind him 100-percent.”
Delk said he’s known King for a little over a year and doesn’t believe King to be racist.
Sheriff Gunter said this was a mistake on King’s part and is keeping him employed but moving forward there will be repercussions for anyone at the sheriff's department.
“They know anything like this in the future will result in immediate termination,” said Sheriff Gunter.
“I just want to apologize for what was said,” said Chief Deputy King.
Local 3 News reached out to Powells Crossroads Police Department to get a comment from Kenneth Seagraves and we have not heard back at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.