Fed up with those high egg prices? Need some companionship? Want to grow some tomatoes?
Polk County Agriculture is here to help. The group, which consists of all things related to Polk County FFA, Tennessee FFA and 4H is selling a large quantity of just hatched barnyard mix chicks.
They're available from 8:00am-3:00pm this week, 8:00am-4:00pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday 9:00am-3:00pm, if they last that long, their Facebook post explained.
The chick are $4 each, and the last hatchlings they'll have available.
The group is also having a greenhouse sale, featuring plants started from seed by the students.
You'll be able to chose from:
- Tomato plants (Beefsteak, Bonny's Best, Cherokee Purple, Evergreen, Yellow pear, Cherry, German Pink, San Marzano, Amish Paste, etc.)
- Cucumbers (Boston pickling)
- Peppers (Carolina reaper, mini bell, king of the north sweet bell)
- Melons (Charentais, watermelon)
- Squash (straightneck, scalloped, etc)
- Flowers (various zinnias, pincushions, snapdragons, dahlias, baby's breath, calendula, celosia, cockscomb, daisies, etc)
- Unusual plants/herbs - jelly melon, bok choy, basil, and more
You can visit the Polk County High School, at 7200 Hwy 411 North in Benton during the hours above. The school phone number is 423-299-0078, but please note that they will not hold plants for you.