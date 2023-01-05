Jason Story missing minor
Chickamauga Police Department

The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing minor.

Police say Jason Story was last seen on Tuesday night in the Coolidge Park area of Chattanooga.

If you’ve seen Story or have information about this case, please call Det. Ira Taylor at 423-421-0896 or call your local 911 dispatch center.

