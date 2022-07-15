The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for the public's help after a dog was found tied to a guard rail Friday morning.
Hopefully someone can recognize this pup and who may have left him tied to a guard rail in front of the Lee and Gordon Grist Mill on Red Belt Road.— Chickamauga Police Department (@ChickamaugaPD) July 15, 2022
He was left between 10:30 A.M. and 11:20 A.M. this date.
If you have any info please contact the Chickamauga Police Department. pic.twitter.com/AtIHayWhU0
If you recognize the dog or have any information on who may have left him tied up, you are asked to contact the Chickamauga Police Department.