A Chickamauga man who was indicted in September for a road rage incident that led to the death of a man in March had a bond hearing on Friday, and he was granted a $75 thousand bond.
Friday afternoon, Holly Claire and her family went to the Walker County Courthouse for the bond hearing, hoping that the person accused of killing her husband would remain behind bars.
On March 22, Jeremy McCrary and another individual were riding motorcycles, and Danny Claire was driving his SUV on Lee Clarkson Road, just east of Chickamauga.
After a traffic incident, the three continued southbound on Highway 341, and eventually came to a stop at the Dollar General on Garrett's Chapel Road.
McCrary and Claire then got in a scuffle before McCrary shot Claire in the chest once, killing him.
“He does not need to be out on bond," Holly Claire said. "He killed my husband in cold blood and he is a threat to this community and he needs to stay right where he is at."
Holly Claire is the victim’s wife, she said since that day, life has been a living nightmare for her and her children.
“We can't sleep, can't leave the house,” Holly Claire said.
“PTSD from actually hearing a gunshot,” Sean Claire, the victim's son, said.
Months after the incident, McCrary was indicted by a Walker County grand jury on five felony counts.
A few of those charges are malice murder, felony murder, and voluntary manslaughter.
"My husband can't walk the streets, he should not be able to either,” Holly said.
“It already took them so long to begin with to put them behind bars,” Sean said.
“It took them five months to put him behind bars, he was free for five months,” Holly said.
The family believes if McCrary is let out on bond, this will just open the door for other people to do what he did and get away with it.
The conditions of the bond are that McCrary wear an ankle monitor, stay in Catoosa County with a family member, and he is not allowed to drive past the home of the victim's family.