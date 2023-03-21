The 2023 Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship kicks off Classic week, with tournament days scheduled for March 22 and 23 at Chickamauga Lake.
One of the hottest big bass lakes in the country over the past several years, Chickamauga — one of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes — stretches about 60 miles through the east Tennessee hills, providing opportunities for anglers to spread out.
"There's a lot of moving parts to Chickamauga. It is hard to pin down a pattern. There are quality fish there, and you will run into them eventually, it is just about landing them and capitalizing," Tennessee native Jordan Marshall said.
"There will be a lot of boats. It is absurd. There is not a place on this planet that gets as much pressure as Chickamauga year in and year out."
Nice weather could send the bass into a full prespawn pattern, and Marshall said he would likely be exploring both the main lake and the creeks and backwaters. He noted that water clarity will be much cleaner than many anglers anticipate going into the event.
"The vast majority of the lake will be a player," Marshall said. "Guys can win the tournament up at the Watts Bar Dam or down at the Chickamauga Dam. If we get a little bit of rain and then some sunny days, any creek on the lake could be a winning or competitive spot.
While Marshall notes Chickamauga hasn't fished as well lately as in years past, a mega-bag is possible at any time.
The event will follow a catch-measure-release format. The live leaderboard can be found on Bassmaster.com throughout the tournament.