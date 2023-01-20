Grab your jackets and flashlights!
The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga will host a special Night Sky Program at the Chickamauga Battlefield on Saturday, February 4, at 6:00pm.
The primary topic of discussion will be the the night skies above Chickamauga Battlefield during the Civil War compared to today.
The program will begin at the Recreation Field at the park. Special program signs will direct visitors to the program site.
“We used to look up in the sky and wonder at our place in the stars,” Matthew McConaughey’s character says near the beginning of the 2014 movie Interstellar. “Now we just look down and worry about our place in the dirt.”
Come join a park ranger and amateur astronomers for this very special program that allows visitation to Chickamauga Battlefield at night, which is otherwise restricted, according to the park.
Those attending are welcome to bring their own telescopes, if so desired, and are encouraged to bring an iPad to use a downloadable Night Sky App.
Portable chairs and flashlights are encouraged. Participants should dress for the weather.
In case of rain, the event will be moved to Saturday, February 11, at 6:00pm.