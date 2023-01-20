Chickamauga Battlefield connector trail project advances

A plan to connect the Chickamauga National Battlefield to downtown Chickamauga may soon get a big boost.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners recently voted to invest $50,000 in an effort by the Trust for Public Land (TPL) to connect an existing trail on the east side of Highway 27 at Wilder Road (pictured above) to one on the west side off Osburn Road. The missing section is just under one-mile in length and would utilize right of way along Osburn Road.
TPL has secured $100,000 in funding from two private foundations to help with the Chickamauga Battlefield Mult-use Connector Trail, but also needs a similar committment from the city of Chickamauga, as well as additional private donations to support the effort. TPL would then use these investments to secure a $375,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to fund the project.
TPL has a proven track record of working with property owners to develop trails including the Tennessee Riverwalk, South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and Atlanta Beltline, among others.
No timeline has been established to construct the trail connection, but all parties are hopeful to get the project underway by 2024.