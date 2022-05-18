Chickamauga and Chattanooga Military Park has partnering with Ridgeland High School’s CTAE students to create new signs for roads, state monuments, and mortuary pyramids that need replacing.
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park held a special road sign installation ceremony Wednesday morning at the Chickamauga Battlefield.
The park says it has partnered with Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia, and specifically with students in the school’s Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education (CTAE) program, to help create new wooden road signs, state monument signs, and mortuary pyramid signs.
Since its inception, these wooden signs have been a part of Chickamauga Battlefield, helping visitors recognize the names of roads, state monuments, and the names and locations of the eight stacked cannon ball pyramids to mark the four Union and four Confederate commanders killed or mortally wounded during the battle.
The National Park says many of the signs are in dire need of replacing and with this partnership, students at Ridgeland High School are learning valuable skills to transfer to the workforce upon graduation.
It also says this partnership has had a transformative impact on the students, increasing critical thinking skills, knowledge, self-confidence, and motivation to learn, while also providing them ways to enjoy, understand, and connect with the nature, history, and culture of the park.