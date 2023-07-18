A Chick-fil-A operator has opened what he calls a "kind of pop-up restaurant" on Broad Street not far from where the new Chattanooga Lookouts multi-use stadium is planned.
Nick Goebeler, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Brainerd Village, said a limited menu of chicken biscuits, orange juice, and water is offered in the mornings each weekday and Saturday in the parking lot of Restoration Southside Church at 3146 Broad St.
The hours are 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.