Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A's new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

 Chick-fil-A photo

After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu options.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain says the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet, but topped with creamy pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

It's served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having "classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick."

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

The honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A's nationwide beginning Monday, August 28th.