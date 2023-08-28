After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu options.
Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
The popular fast food chain says the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet, but topped with creamy pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
It's served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.
Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having "classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick."
They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.
The honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A's nationwide beginning Monday, August 28th.