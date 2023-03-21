CHI Memorial organized a health career fair at the Chattanooga Preparatory School earlier this month.
Students learned how medical careers aren't limited to being a doctor or nurse and that there are many other options.
The school's college advisor says now is a good time to begin planning with summer programs coming soon.
"We were given a few different summer opportunities and we want all our kids to be involved in something during the summer so they can be in the community and meet connections and do different things to not just make money but to just be involved in things that will do well for their future," Ismahen Katherine Coleman, college advisor at Chattanooga Prep said.
She says her goal is for students to begin planning their future, and she believes the career health fair is a good start.