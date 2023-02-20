The Cherokee National Forest will be holding an open house on February 24, 2023, to discuss their plans for prescribed fires in the spring of 2023. The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held from 5-7 pm in the Municipal Room of the Etowah Community Center.
At the open house, Forest Service employees will be available to discuss the burn units planned for each ranger district and answer any questions the public may have. Maps of the areas to be burned will be displayed, and digital maps can also be provided.
Prescribed fire is used to control fuels, promote desirable vegetation, and improve wildlife habitat. Most acres burned on the south zone of the Cherokee National Forest are burned in early spring and late fall.
For additional information, please contact Justin Feeman, NEPA Planner, at justin.feeman@usda.gov or (423) 397-8405.