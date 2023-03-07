The Cherokee National Forest will hold the annual Hiwassee River Clean-Up on Saturday, March 25.
Interested participants will meet at 9:00 am at the Ocoee-Hiwassee State Park office.
Quinn Springs is located on Highway 30, 1.5 miles off Highway 411, just south of the Hiwassee River Bridge. The turn-off from Highway 411 is approximately six miles south of Etowah, TN, and six miles north of Benton, TN.
Participants should bring long sleeve shirts, thick leather gloves, boots or sturdy shoes, and safety glasses. Trash bags will be provided.
A cookout hosted by Trout Unlimited will be held afterward for participants.
The event is sponsored by the USDA Forest Service, Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Trout Unlimited, Starr Mountain Outfitters of Etowah, and in conjunction with the Springtown Community Support Group clean-up.
The upper Hiwassee River is designated as a State Scenic River and is managed by the Forest Service, TVA, TWRA, and Tennessee State Parks.
For additional information, contact Bo Reynolds, Wildlife and Fisheries Technician, at (423) 338-3319 or bo.reynolds@usda.gov.