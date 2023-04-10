On March 30th and 31st, Western Carolina University (WCU) hosted the 2023 Cherokee Language Summit in the Hinds University Center. The Summit brought together Cherokee speakers, scholars, tribal leaders, organizations, community members, and representatives from other universities to discuss Cherokee language preservation.
The two-day event opened with reports from WCU’s Cherokee language and Cherokee Studies programs and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) shared information on their various programs to nurture the learning of the language. Following lunch, students from UNC Asheville and Cherokee language instructor, Gilliam Jackson, gave a presentation on their experience in the classroom, followed by a skit written and performed solely in Cherokee with English translation.
A discussion on the creation of new words in Cherokee language was held, with Bo Taylor, an enrolled member of the EBCI and AniKituhwa Warrior, arguing that any new words should be based on Cherokee codification, rather than a hybrid of Cherokee and English. Bri Alexander, a member of the Cherokee Nation and Shawnee Tribe, led a workshop on tools for learning Cherokee language, and the Summit then visited the New Kituwah Academy, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, and ended with dinner at Granny’s Kitchen.
The event was a success and served to strengthen WCU’s relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and promote Cherokee language preservation through education.
More information is available on their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WCUCherokeeLanguage/