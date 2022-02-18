Cherokee County Sheriff's Office remembers the life of K-9 Deputy Bane a week after tragic accident

Employees of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office gathered funds and presented Detective Stiles with a shadow box Friday morning in remembrance of the huge contribution K9 Bane made to the Office.
One week ago the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported the death of K-9 Deputy Bane.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Bane succumbed to injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on February 3rd.
K-9 Bane passed away moments after the traffic accident.
The sheriff's office says K-9 Bane was a valuable member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
His creed that he wore daily on his service vest was “Born to love, Trained to Serve, and Loyal Always”.
He served loyally from 2019 until the time of his passing.
He dedicated his life to the community in which he served and was loved and cared for by his handler Detective Caleb Stiles.
K-9 Deputy Bane along with help from Detective Stiles had a 100% Narcotics detection rate and was responsible for a sizeable number and amounts of narcotics taken off of the streets of Cherokee County through seizure.
K-9 Deputy Bane was also responsible for the apprehension of multiple fleeing suspects and held them in place for Detective Stiles.
The sheriff's office says "We ask that everyone please keep Bane’s family and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. He will be greatly missed not just for his work that he performed but also for his personality that produced smiles from Sheriff Office employees as he visited various offices throughout his work day to receive his awaiting treats."
Bane was laid to rest at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Training Center on February 7, 2022.