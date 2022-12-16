Cherokee County officials have until the new year to decide on consolidating high schools

Cherokee County, North Carolina commissioners have until January 4 to decide whether to accept a 50-million-dollar grant to consolidate the three high schools in the county.
The county would have to put up 2.5 million dollars to receive the 50-million-dollar grant.
The previous county commissioners approved the grant match, but once the newly elected officials stepped in - they voted against the grant.
“The grant match was money we already had. Our county has two voter approved sales tax funds. One is a quarter cent sales tax, and one is a half-cent sales tax and those go directly to the schools,” Jeff Tatham said.
The 50-million-dollar grant would only cover the cost to consolidate Murphy, Andrews, and Hiwassee Dam High School in Cherokee County and the county would have to foot the bill for the athletic facilities.
School Board Member Jeff Tatham said the concern is not only about the money but the space.
“We talked to our finance director about that last night and we have some potential options. Most of them revolved around trying to use that half cent sales tax funds. Whether that is borrowing against that if we can or just paying as we go. We also have North Carolina lottery funds that we could potentially utilize,” Tatham said.
During a school board meeting on Thursday, an architect showed that a football field, track, and practice field could fit on the same land.
The baseball, softball, and tennis courts would have to go on land across the street, which is not owned by the district.
Tatham said there has been a lot of push back over the location of the school.
“A lot of people feel like it's not centrally located enough.” Tatham said.
Tatham said this deal needs to be done because of the low number of student population and outdated facilities.
“Murphy is also the school that is most in the need of a new facility, their facilities are in really bad shape. The way I see the need for this consolidation is the ends of the county, Hiwassee Dam and Andrews have fairly okay facilities I will not say they are nice. They are nice compared to Murphy, but they are not nice compared to other counties,” Tatham said.
On Monday, Cherokee County commissioners and the school board will have a joint meeting to discuss the plans for the grant.