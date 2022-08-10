Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a police K-9 alerted officials to the presence of narcotics during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Bruce Oliver was found to be in possession of 84.6 grams of methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of fentanyl, along with several prescription narcotics, and a handgun.
Detectives also seized an additional 48 grams of fentanyl, three firearms, and $7,000 cash from a storage unit belonging to Oliver.
According to a release, Oliver had been the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding the fentanyl crisis in the area.
“The results of this traffic stop and subsequent search warrant are the fruits of hard work and a diligent investigation by our office’s narcotics investigators," Chief Deputy Chris Wood said. "I personally thank each person who played a part in this arrest which will make a substantial effect on our efforts to rid our county of illegal drug activity.”
Oliver faces a long list of charges, including High level Trafficking in Opioids.