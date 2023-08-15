Cherohala Skyway in Monroe Co. closed due to flooding

Monroe County is currently feeling the effects of heavy rainfall as parts of SR 165, also known as the Cherohala Skyway, are currently closed due to flooding.
Just before 6:00 am, Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed the news via a tweet which also included a map of the closure at mile marker 4.5 of SR 165.
Other areas in the county, including SR 360, have also been closed due to debris in the roadway.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and follow road closure directions for their safety.
Those who must travel in the area are advised to drive with extreme caution and check the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s website for updates on the situation at https://smartway.tn.gov.