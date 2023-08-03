On Wednesday crews addressed a chemical spill on Highway 153, leading to a prompt hazmat response.
According to reports, a FedEx truck transporting organic peroxide experienced a leak, raising concerns about potential hazards.
The incident unfolded when the driver of the FedEx truck noticed fumes and smoke emanating from the load. Reacting quickly, the driver pulled over and dialed 911, alerting emergency services.
The Chattanooga Fire Department's Hazmat Team, in collaboration with the Special Operations Division and multiple fire companies, arrived at the scene to secure the area.
Busy night for Special Ops and responding Red Shift personnel. The CFD regularly trains for hazmat incidents so that our crews are ready when different types of emergencies occur.
Authorities discovered that the organic peroxide was leaking from its container, a tote, into the back of the tractor-trailer due to a hole in the tote's side. Organic peroxide is known to generate its own heat when exposed to air, which can lead to the risk of fire. Immediate action was taken to isolate the area and prevent any potential escalation of the situation.
As a result of the incident, Highway 153 was shut down in both directions.
The Lee Highway bridge crossing Highway 153 was also closed to traffic.
The latest update confirms that Lee Highway is now open in both directions, and Highway 153 South has been reopened.
There were no injuries reported in connection with the spill. Fire officials and emergency responders commend the driver's quick response in reporting the incident, which helped initiate the timely hazmat response.
The Chattanooga Fire Department expresses gratitude to all the agencies involved in assisting the firefighting efforts, and they extend their appreciation to the public for their understanding and patience during the road closures.