A flash fire injured a worker at Marina Pointe Apartments on Lake Resort Drive Monday morning.
The apartment building was evacuated, and Chattanooga Fire Department companies responded, carefully monitoring every unit's air quality to ensure that it was safe for residents to return to their homes.
A worker in a vacant apartment at the complex was said to be resurfacing a bathtub, and vapors built up after chemicals were sprayed with no ventilation.
The vapors were said to cause a spark and caused a small explosion, blowing out the apartment's windows and the bathroom door off its hinges.
The worker was left with burns and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Officials say everyone is back in their apartments now, and a city building inspector came to the scene to check the structure out of caution.