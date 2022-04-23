Cheeseburger Week begins in the Tennessee Valley on Monday, April

The Second Annual Chattanooga Burger Week takes place Mon., April 25-Sun., May 1 with 20 local participating restaurants.
In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes!
Locals are encouraged BIG BEEFY SWEEPSTAKES CHALLENGE:
Try as many #chattburgerweek burgers as possible, then vote for your favorite!
2) VOTE: At the end of the week, we'll send you your ballot to vote for your favorite Burger Week burger. You must cast a vote to validate all your entries.
3) WIN: One winner will receive $500 in gift cards to local restaurants plus other fun prizes.