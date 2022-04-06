recall cheddar crackers

B&G Foods has recalled over 1,800 cases of crackers over the weekend because of a significant packaging mistake.

Bxes of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers were filled with animal-shaped crackers instead.

The animal crackers contain egg and milk, ingredients not declared on the Cheddalicious boxes.

The issue affects 1,855 cases of the 6 oz. Cheddalicious boxes with a "best by" date of Sept. 5, 2022, according to the company's announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website Saturday. The UPC is "8-19898-01491-0." The problem does not affect any other varieties of Back to Nature products with a different "best by" date.

A consumer discovered the issue when they opened a box and discovered animal crackers instead of the Cheddalicious crackers and contacted the company. A third-party co-packer that makes the product made the mistake. A completely different food company produces the animal crackers.

 Although no allergic reactions have been linked to this specific issue, B&G Foods recalled all Cheddalicious crackers with a Sept. 5 "best by" date out of an abundance of caution. The affected product was shipped to customer warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. 
 
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https://backtonaturefoods.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer.

