B&G Foods has recalled over 1,800 cases of crackers over the weekend because of a significant packaging mistake.
Bxes of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers were filled with animal-shaped crackers instead.
The animal crackers contain egg and milk, ingredients not declared on the Cheddalicious boxes.
The issue affects 1,855 cases of the 6 oz. Cheddalicious boxes with a "best by" date of Sept. 5, 2022, according to the company's announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website Saturday. The UPC is "8-19898-01491-0." The problem does not affect any other varieties of Back to Nature products with a different "best by" date.
A consumer discovered the issue when they opened a box and discovered animal crackers instead of the Cheddalicious crackers and contacted the company. A third-party co-packer that makes the product made the mistake. A completely different food company produces the animal crackers.