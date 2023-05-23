Cheers! Chattanooga Beer Fest Kicks Off May 27th

The 3rd Annual Chattanooga Beer Fest is just around the corner! On Saturday, May 27th, from 12-3 pm, you’ll be able to enjoy tastings of craft beer provided by each participating brewery.
This event is presented by the local brewery Hutton & Smith and it requires a valid legal ID to be admitted (21+ event). The beer fest will have live music provided by FlashDrive and proceeds will benefit their charity partners.
Check out the website chattanoogabeerfest.com for a full list of breweries and additional event details. Don't miss out on this popular event and pick up tickets before they run out.