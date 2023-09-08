There are still warm days left before the winter months, meaning children being injured or even dying from being left in a hot car can happen.
There has been one hot car death in Tennessee. This happened in Chattanooga at the end of July.
Nicholas Merill is facing first degree murder and aggravated child neglect charges. Merill is suspected to have left his 11-month-old daughter in a vehicle for an extended period of time.
Accidents with children being left in hot cars is something the director of Kids and Car Safety Amber Rollins says can happen to anyone.
"This is one of the most difficult things for parents to understand and accept. You know we'd all like to think that we wouldn't do anything ever to harm our children. Right? Because they are our whole world, but this can happen, but this can happen to even the most attentive and responsible parent," said Rollins.
Chattanooga Police say Merill first said he left his daughter Malaysia in a car seat in the kitchen, but later said he left her in the car on Barton Avenue.
There is proposed technology to help give reminders to people driving children, but a quick solution is putting an item like a stuffed animal in the front seat when your child is in the car. That item stays in the car.
"We know when we are operating in autopilot mode, which most of us to every single day, especially when we are overworked and overwhelmed, and tired. That is your visual cue that your child is with you," said Rollins.
This is the 25th child to die from being left in a hot car this year, and the majority of the children are under the age of three.