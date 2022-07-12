A resident in Chattooga County told Local 3 News after purchasing land and moving his family to the area, neighbors are harassing him.
"We have our property and there are other large tracks of property around our property that these folks will come out and hunt on or have parties or do whatever they do back there, I'm not quite sure what they're doing back there, we're kind of in the middle of these other big tracks of land and they're just not having it,” said Robert Devane.
Robert Devane, a medically retired Air Force veteran, says he is being harassed by his neighbors on Nightingale Road in Chattooga County.
He and his wife purchased the land in 2019 and started building their new home on the property. They believe the harassment started towards the contractors during the building process.
"My wife and I have lived in a lot of different places. We've had a lot of different neighbors. We've never had issues with neighbors before they just can't stand the fact we are here,” said Devane.
He said two weeks ago, shots were fired, onto his property and he called the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office for help.
"There was a ton of shots. They stopped you can see them making the shooting at the house and they just continued when they drove off. You could hear them shooting they were running and gunning shooting as they were going down the road,” he said.
The Devanes have five children under the age of 10. He said his family is scared for their lives.
"My wife is terrified. My little kids are upset they just don't understand and they ask me, dad, why are they shooting at the house and what is wrong with these folks? And I just have to tell them we just have to pray for our neighbors and they'll eventually leave us alone,” he said.
The Devanes feel this situation is escalating and they are now working with a lawyer, McCracken Poston to help work on this situation.
We reached out to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s office to find out more about the investigation and what they’re doing to keep the community safe.
Sheriff Mark Schrader said in a statement:
"We are currently investigating the reports of shots fired near the Devane property off of Nightingale Road in Chattooga County. This is a private drive that services many other properties and actually runs through one property with other owners having an easement. It appears that this case could be related to a past civil dispute involving the Devanes and other property owners. Deputies have responded to the area several times in the past regarding different issues. They have also been requested by other property owners to ask the Devanes to stay off of their property. I have visited with the Devanes and I understand their concerns. We are attempting to interview other property owners regarding this incident"
We will keep you updated on this developing story.