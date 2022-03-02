The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is working with the assistance of Superintendent Hosmer and school officials to investigate the threats of violence that have been circulating on certain social media platforms.
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark A. Schrader says screenshots of these threats have been and continue to be shared by students attending the High School and Middle School.
The Sheriff's office would like to ask that anyone with information on these threats to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office, SRO or school administrators.
Sheriff Schrader says his office and the County School System are taking these threats seriously and working towards identifying the one(s) responsible.
"Parents, please ask your children to let you know if they receive one of these screenshots so you can report it. Please ask them to refrain from sharing them with other students as it creates more work to track and follow up with. Thank you for your cooperation. "