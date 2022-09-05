Chattooga County Schools will be closed for the next two days, due to the water outage in the county.
According to the school system’s website, schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7.
Here is the full statement from school officials:
“After speaking with officials from the City of Summerville in charge of the water Tuesday morning, I have been advised that we are looking at being without water until sometime later this week. Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches. Because of this situation, the Chattooga County School System will be closed Tuesday (9/6/2022) and Wednesday (9/7/2022). We will continue to stay in contact with City officials as we move forward this week so that informed decisions can be made to best protect and serve our families. Please continue to check our website, social media and local news outlets for school updates concerning Thursday and Friday. Also, if any of our families need assistance during this trying time, please do not hesitate to contact a school system employee.
Thank you,
Jared Hosmer
Chattooga Strong
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.