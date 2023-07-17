The 2023 Chattooga County Property assessments were drastically different than 2022.
"It went from $4,500 to $18,600. Now, how could my property go up so much, and there's absolutely nothing on the property," said Joe Johnson.
"It shows plainly on the tax records that I had an improvement value of almost $500,000, and I haven't touched that property since I bought it last year," said David Lambert.
According to these residents, this is the second year Georgia Mass Appraisal Solutions & Services has done this work for the county.
Many citizens say they have already spoken with county government, including the assessor's office. The office has recommended they appeal the assessments.
"We've reached out to all the local officials to try to get them involved and get help. A few of them have been a little helpful, but we really need someone to step out and stand up," said Andy Allen.
Chattooga County Commissioner Blake Elsberry released the following statement and said he will adjust the millage rate.
Chattooga County Tax Commissioner Joy Hampton posted the following video on Facebook.
"It's going to cause an increase in property taxes, even if they roll the millage rate back to where it's revenue neutral," said Ben Housch.
Chattooga County residents may have to pay significantly higher taxes next year.
"I'm on disability. I'm on a fixed income. How do I manage that? My income doesn't raise that much," said Larry Tweedell.
There is a Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at Civic Center for anyone who needs information on how to appeal. It begins at 7 P.M.