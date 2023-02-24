A Lyerly man was convicted for child molestation by a Chattooga County jury.
Clifford Eugene Hubbard, 51, was convicted of 8 counts, including multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh and Chattooga County Resident Assistant District Attorney Alan Smith presented the case.
Hubbard was sentenced on Tuesday to a life sentence, with 35 years to be served in prison.
The defendant will not be eligible for parole consideration for at least thirty (30) years.
The official release from the District Attorney's office says, “This case represents the priority we place on protecting kids. Thanks to the efforts of Investigator Burrage, Chief Assistant Baugh, and ADA Smith, this predator will spend at least the next three decades behind bars, and our community can rest a little easier that this criminal is off the streets. We hope this verdict can bring some sense of justice to the victim in this case.”