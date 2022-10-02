Chattanooga's newest spot - The Whiskey Cowgirl - is now open on Broad Street right by Pizza Bros, & it's sure to offer you a unique style of Southern cuisine!
It's a Country-style bar that will make your night out on the town a fun one, but what really makes this place stand out is art.
"There's going to be a lot of traditional American cuisine, burgers, fried catfish, meatloaf,' said Lang. "The kind of stuff your mama makes at home."
General manger, Joshua Lang says it brings a taste of Nashville to the scenic city.
"Were going to do a lot of live music here and a lot of live entertainment," he said.
As soon as you walk in visitors will be greeted with paintings of Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and other country music stars.
Mural artist, Olivia Reckert is one of the painters who helped create the look.
You may have seen her work around Chattanooga -- painting for businesses like river city apparel.
Reckert says it marks one of the biggest projects she's worked on thus far.
"I'm really excited. I hope people have a great time and get inspired and have fun," Reckert added.
She says it wasn't hard to do since the theme was centered around southern culture.
When you think of Tennessee and the South, Dolly Parton may be the first person that comes to mind.
" I love Dolly Parton I've done a lot of Dolly's and dolly has helped me break into the Tennessee art scene," Reckert explains. "She has a special part in my heart. She's definitely a favorite of mine."
There is a touch of Dolly everywhere, and you won't get confused on where the bar is located because the bright colors help it stand out.
"I picked those colors because I love the kind of Sante Fe western kind of style classic. but i wanted to kind've change it make it a little more feminine, a little more fun," she said. "Just so also its a pool make it a little more fun here outside, since inside is a little more subdued."
other than the art, guest can enjoy the mechanical bull .. pool tables.. and a swim-up bar.
The bar will have full-security at all times to keep everyone safe, and adults ages 21 and up will be allowed.