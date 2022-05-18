For a limited time, the City of Chattanooga’s Water Quality Program is offering local residents a 50-gallon Ivy Rain Barrel at a discounted price while supplies last.
The City of Chattanooga Water Quality Program's mission is to manage and improve the surface water quality including stormwater and potential pollutants that can enter our streams.
The City says you will need to fill out a Verification Form to be pre-qualified for the discount.
If you have received a discount code, you do not need to fill it out again.
To qualify, fill out this form.
Once your form is submitted, it is time stamped. If you qualify, you will receive a discount code, this could take a few days. The code will then be entered on the cart page.
For more details, FAQ, and to purchase barrels - CLICK HERE.