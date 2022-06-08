A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Chattanooga’s Volkswagen plant for a new electric vehicle battery engineering laboratory.
It is the first Volkswagen plant in the United States to have one.
The new lab will test batteries for Volkswagen's new electric vehicle ID4.
It features a Drive-In Temperature Chamber where temperatures can be lower than Antarctica or hotter than any desert to test how the electric vehicle and battery response to different climates
The lab also features an electrical Multi-Axial Shaker Table, a Thermal-Shock Chamber, and a Water Immersion Tank.
The Shaker Table is an extreme vibration test to simulate more than 9-thousand miles of driving in seven days while varying climate conditions.
The Shock Chamber does extreme durability tests by rapidly transferring battery packs between hot and cold zones.
The Water Tank simulates weather emergencies or vehicle accidents.
“No longer when we are looking at testing on the battery. No longer, if we are looking at durability or whatever it may be, do we pick up the phone and call some supplier in America and say tell us what is happening in the battery. No longer do we have to ship the battery and have the battery shipped back here and wait three to four months and then they run a test based on European climate conditions. Now we have the tools and the resources and the strategic advantage here in our very own hands,” Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh said.
Chief Operating Officer for Volkswagen North American Region Johan De Nysschen said electric vehicles are the future.
“To be driving this change we believe in electrification, we believe in the impacts for environmental change. We have set ourselves this strategic goal of being completely carbon neutral throughout our entire production process by 2040 and that even includes the utilization of our products,” Nysschen said.
He said people can expect to see the ID4s out on the roads soon.
“Right now, we are in the pre-production phase of the ID4. This is when we settle down the production system and all the part logistics. Series production will start later this year, and we should anticipate seeing the first EVs produced from Chattanooga being shipped to dealers in the fall,” Nysschen said.
With Chattanooga being the first and only Volkswagen plant in the United States to produce electric vehicles at this time they will need some help pushing them out.
“With the employment opportunities generated our electrification drive adds about another eight to nine-hundred full-time jobs,” Nysschen said.