On Monday, February 13, 2023 Jackson Caesar will be performing a one-person show at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's (UTC) Fine Arts Center's Roland Hayes Concert Hall.
The free concert, sponsored by the UTC Department of Music and the Division of Diversity and Engagement, will feature music by Roland Hayes in the style of Hayes in “Spirituals: Celebrating the Music, Life and Legacy of Roland Hayes”.
This performance is an opportunity to learn about the rich history that UTC has with the local music community and to recognize Roland Hayes' legacy.
Roland Hayeswas a lyric tenor and composer who spent his formative years living in Chattanooga and was awarded an honorary degree from UTC in 1968. The Concert Hall was dedicated in his honor in April 1981.
Jackson Caesar has made it his mission to bring attention to Hayes' story, saying “When we think about famous African Americans during the 1920s and 1930s, the names that come up include Josephine Baker, Paul Robeson, Marian Anderson and Duke Ellington. No one mentions Roland Hayes, yet he was part of that period, so I was like, ‘You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to make him my story.’”
