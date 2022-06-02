Chattanooga's Pops on the River returns July 2022

For the first time in three years, Chattanooga's Pops on the River will be returning in 2022.
The 2022 Pops on the River celebration will take place on July 2, in Coolidge Park, thanks to the support of the City of Chattanooga and our amazing sponsors.
This popular community event will feature a FREE outdoor patriotic concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO).
A large fireworks display is scheduled for its conclusion at approximately 9:45pm.
A variety of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink concessions will be available on site.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a picnic during the Pops on the River program.
Coolidge Park will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4:30 PM on the day of the show.There will be free shuttle service running from lots on the south side of the river from 5:00-11:00 pm. Lot locations will be announced soon.
Shuttle pickup and drop off on the north side of the river will be near the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at the intersection of Tremont and River Streets.