The Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors has unveiled their plan to use $500,000 of savings on projects city-wide.
The department will be adding improvements across all nine Chattanooga council districts, including new playgrounds in six districts and replacement docks at Williams Island.
According to a release, no new public dollars are going towards these projects and all improvement expenses have been sourced from cost savings.
No new public dollars were used in the course of the project, according to Mayor Tim Kelly's office, and all improvements have already been purchased, though some are still in the delivery process and are not yet fully installed.
The improvements include 60 new dog waste stations, 29 benches, and 60 new barbecue grilles, 40 of which have been installed, for parks and outdoor locations throughout the city.
The projects are slated to be complete by the end of the year.
The projects include:
- Williams Island Boat Docks - new replacement docks for the only urban camping site on the Tennessee RiverLine in Chattanooga, supporting it’s recent designation as Tennessee RiverTown
- Lookout Valley Park (District 1) - new playground and swing set
- Frances B Wyatt Park (District 2) - new playground and swing set
- Hixson Park (District 3) - new playground
- Greenway Farm Park (District 3) - new picnic tables for the deck at the recently-opened
- conference center and a family-sized barbecue grille
- Jack Benson Heritage Park (District 4) - new grilles, picnic tables, and benches
- Sterchi Farm Park (District 5) - new picnic tables for the recently re-opened and renovated park
- Shepherd Park (District 6) - new shade structures at seating around the playground
- Harris Johnson Park (District 7) - 8 new pieces of fitness equipment, new playground, and new border for the playground surface.
- Pringle Park (District 7) - new playground
- Caruthers Park (District 7) - new pavilion
- Church Street Park (District 7) - new swing and pavilion
- Ted Bryant Park (District 8) - new playground and swing set
- Watkins Park (District 9) - new playground