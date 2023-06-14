The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are both one step closer to delivering a major transformation of Chattanooga's Westside.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp (R) and developers at Urban Story Ventures, the company which owns the property known as 'The Bend', presented Wednesday their plans to transform West Chattanooga over the next 20 years to the county commission.
"It's a bold project," said Commissioner Warren Mackey (D-Chattanooga), who expressed support for the development.
"No question, I want to see this happen," said Commissioner David Sharpe (D-Red Bank).
The plan would bring retail stores, housing, and commercial industries to West Chattanooga, extending Main Street and 9th Ave. to the Tennessee River.
It's projected to bring in at least $800 million in new tax revenue.
"This has been a missing piece of our community for a long time," said Justin White, president of Urban Story Ventures. "And we're trying to bring this back to the downtown core."
The project will be implemented in partnership with Urban Story Ventures and be partially funded using a Tax Increment Financing plan, also known as a TIF.
The plan means Urban Story Ventures will foot the cost of the initial investment. Any tax revenue generated beyond what the property generates right now will go back into further developing the area - public roads, sidewalks, and about a quarter of the money would go to public schools.
"If we support them and others, they are going to create, essentially, a new Chattanooga," said Mackey.
"I think this is Chattanooga's next great neighborhood," said Wamp.
It also means building more housing units in the city's westside. More than 1,700 new units of affordable housing will go up in the area before units in the area will be town down.
"This TIF will be life-altering for the families in the Westside," said Betsy McCright, executive director for the Chattanooga Housing Authority.
The tax revenue will also go to the county's cost in buying the Blue Cross Blue Shield building, known as the Golden Gateway. The insurance company accepted the county's bid to buy the property for $10 million.
Commissioner Sharpe expressed concerns about how that was going to be paid for. Hamilton County Superintendent Justin Robertson said the school district's portion of the tax revenue would typically go toward school operational costs.
"We're taking dollars that would go to pay teachers, right?" said Sharpe. "And we're putting it into a building."
Chattanooga City Council will vote to authorize the development of an economic impact plan of the development on Tuesday, followed by a vote from the county commission on Wednesday.