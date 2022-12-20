Montague Park in Chattanooga has had many faces over the years. Currently, it's a sculpture garden and hosts a variety of sports, but it's also been a landfill.
Now, the city hopes to 'reimagine' the park in a partnership with the Chattanooga Design Studio and other stakeholders, according to the city.
This Fall, a ten-person steering committee of park stakeholders and community leaders came together to select a national-level planning and landscape design firm to assist the community in re-imagining Montague’s role as a 21st century park.
The design process will begin in early 2023 and will solicit input from residents in surrounding neighborhoods and primary user groups.
The Sculpture Fields of Montague Park and the Chattanooga FC Foundation, both current leaseholders at Montague Park, and the Main Street Farmer’s Market, have been integrally involved in the selection of the design consultant and the planning process.
“This effort aligns with our mission to help Chattanooga become a more whole, healthy, right, and beautiful community,” says Krue Brock, Director of the Chattanooga FC Foundation. “We are optimistic because we have a lot of respect for what Sculpture Fields has accomplished and admire the work and capability of Chattanooga Design Studio.”
Tom Bartoo, board member of Sculpture Fields of Montague Park, stated that “we believe Montague Park is well positioned to be a world-class example of inclusive, beautiful civic space that will enhance experiences and enrich residents and visitors equally.”
After nearly two months of meetings and collaboration, the steering committee selected a nationally renowned landscape architecture firm for the design workvision for the park.
Reed-Hilderbrand, a firm that has made a name for itself in the activation of various types of public spaces and parks throughout the country such as the Buffalo Bayou Gardens in Houston, the Bestoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, and the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said "Montague Park can and should be a gem in our urban landscape. It has been in Chattanooga's parks system since the earliest days of our city, so we're excited to be working with such a respected firm to finally bring it to its full potential."
Support for Montague Park planning is provided by The Lyndhurst Foundation and the Benwood Foundation.