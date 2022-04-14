Chattanooga's median home price topped $300,000 last month for the first time as a tight inventory of homes on the market pushed up the typical home sale price by 18.5% compared to a year ago, the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors said in its monthly report for March released Wednesday.
Chattanooga home prices remain at least 25% below the U.S. average, according to the National Association of Realtors. But home prices in the Chattanooga area rose faster than the national average in the first quarter of this year as local homebuyers rush to get ahead of higher mortgage rates expected this spring with home inventories still relatively tight.
The typical home in Chattanooga sold in only 19 days last month as the inventory of houses for sale in the Chattanooga area dropped by nearly 29% from a year ago.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.