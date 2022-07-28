It has been two months since the Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga, and a week later a second one happened on McCallie Avenue.
Chattanooga's mayor Tim Kelly and his administration released its 'Roadmap to End Gun Violence' in the city.
This plan is not only for now but for the future as well.
The 'Roadmap to End Gun Violence' focuses on intervention and prevention for youth around gun violence.
Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly says the intervention and prevention focus plays two separate roles.
A part of Kelly's administrations 'Roadmap to End Gun Violence' is the enforcement of juvenile curfew.
Existing law states anyone 16 years or younger must be off the streets by 11 p.m. on weekends.
Chris Sands is the Interim Executive Director of Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention. He says Kelly's administration is actively working to find community-based organizations that will act as cooling-off spaces and provide supportive programming to kids who are waiting to be picked up by a parent or guardian.
"We want to bridge the gap from the city to the community to make sure we are partnering hand-and-hand, and we are listening to one another to make sure our streets are safe and make sure our young people are safe."
The 'Roadmap' also features public education on gun safety and storage and wraparound services to support parents and families of at-risk youth.
The programs will include a range of family counseling, skills-based training, resources for parents and guardians, and health and social services to help stabilize the household environment.