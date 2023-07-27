After 121 years of operation, Chattanooga's oldest family-owned foundry plans to cease operations by the end of September, leaving a handful of foundries in a region that once had more than 50 metal castings and foundry operations employing thousands of local workers.
Eureka Foundry Co., which has operated continuously near downtown Chattanooga since 1902, gave its 41 remaining employees notice Wednesday of the plant shutdown. Fred Hetzler Jr., the fourth-generation president of the family-owned company, said he and his brothers were unable to find a buyer for the business, and maintaining the aging factory at 1601 Carter St. is proving increasingly challenging.
"We had hoped to find a buyer and we had a couple that were interested last year, but for various reasons, they decided not to buy," Hetzler said in a telephone interview. "Both of my brothers and I are getting up in years, and we ultimately felt that the only option left was to close the foundry down."
