A spike in shootings in September has Chattanooga Police cracking down on gang-related crime and the certain individuals driving violent crime in the city.
Chattanooga's Chief of Police, Celeste Murphy, addressed a recent string of shootings in Chattanooga, including the incident on Gunbarrel Road on Monday where three people were shot.
"It's just a matter of us now pressing down a little further and reminding those who have ill intentions in Chattanooga that we solve our crimes," said Chief Murphy.
Chief Murphy says Chattanooga police have worked 12 shootings in 13 days, nine of those cases are still open and two were homicides.
"We are trying to focus on our repeat offenders because it's a small percentage of people that's gang-related and not gang-related that are driving the violence in this city," said Chief Murphy.
The strategy is to identify repeat violent offenders who are connected to current offenses, obtain warrants for their arrest, and work with the DA's office to prosecute them, getting them off the streets. They're also asking you: if you see something, say something.
"Because a lot of these crimes that we dealt with has come from tips that we have received from the community. We can't do it without you," said Chief Murphy.
Chattanooga residents Kiera Payne and Precious Moore say the sharp increase of shootings is sad.
"Something needs to be done to slow it, because this is the most I've ever seen, period," said Payne.
September has seen an unusual number of shootings but the Chief says violent crime is down this year and the number of shootings are down by 47%.
Murphy believes city initiatives like 'No Smoke Sundays' are perfect for families and young people to join in fun activities and avoid bad influences.
"I feel like we should be a good example to those who are still little, because them being around all this not a good example for them to grow up into," said Moore.
The Chief says her department is very transparent on Facebook and Twitter about what is happening in the city. If you do have information to help solve recent crimes you're encouraged to call 423-643-5100.